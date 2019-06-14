Show More Results

Image credit: Mediatonic
'Fall Guys' is a mini-game battle royale with up to 100 jelly-bean dudes

How long can you hang on to your tail?
Jessica Conditt, @JessConditt
22m ago in AV
Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is what happens when indie developers watch too much reality TV. The new title from Mediatonic takes some of the most ridiculous network game-show obstacles courses, throws in some squishy alien creatures, and puts it all online. So far, Fall Guys features a "race through the right doors" mini game, a round where players have to steal and keep their tails, and a furious run up a mountainside filled with spinning and rolling obstacles. It's all incredibly cheerful, for a fiercely competitive game.

The plan is to support around 30 mini games and up to 100 players at once, eliminating those at the bottom of the heap after each round. Mediatonic may even throw in some Twitch integration down the line, allowing viewers to select items and courses, or join games en masse with their favorite streamers.

Fall Guys is slated to hit PC and PlayStation 4 in 2020. It's a special game for Mediatonic, as the British studio makes the bulk of its money building licensed products, such as Gears Pop!, Fantastic Beasts: Cases from the Wizarding World and Fable Fortune. It's also the studio behind the high-definition remake of Hatoful Boyfriend, the best pigeon-dating simulator in existence.

Catch up on all the latest news from E3 2019 here!

