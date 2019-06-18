Robotic dishwasher saves restaurants from drudgery

Just as important may be where the robot does its cleaning. Companies can lease the robot and have installed in their kitchens, but they can also take advantage of a service where Dishcraft washes plates off-site. Pricing isn't available at this stage, although it's safe to say this won't be viable for your home.

There's a lingering concern about the consequences of automation. People might not like dishwashing, but it still represents jobs for newcomers and those who just want to be gainfully employed. However, company chief Linda Pouliot noted that staff shortages are "only getting worse." Robots like this might be necessary simply to ensure there are clean dishes in the first place, and any reduced labor costs might just come as part of the package.