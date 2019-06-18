Samsung's Galaxy Note 10 launch reportedly planned for August 7th

While we're waiting for news on the foldable Galaxy phone, Samsung is still planning its usual big event to launch the next Galaxy Note. According to CNET, we should expect the company's annual Unpacked event to take place on August 7th at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Along with 5G devices and the Galaxy Fold, the device we're expecting to see arrive as the Galaxy Note 10 is supposed to help Samsung strengthen its leadership in premium phones. This is the device that led the way for super-sized smartphones, and it will be interesting to see how it evolves as so many competitors get bigger, and foldable devices eventually take over the size crown.

We liked the Galaxy Note 9 when it launched last year, but we weren't thrilled about the version of Android it shipped with. Hopefully any software issues are resolved this time around, and it includes improved support for AI assistants other than Bixby.