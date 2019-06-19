FTC reportedly investigating YouTube over children's privacy

While it's not certain just what would happen, a truly late-stage investigation suggests that a fine, a settlement or both could be right around the corner. YouTube has declined to comment on the FTC investigation claims, but repeated an earlier statement that many of its product ideas "remain just that -- ideas." The FTC has also turned down the chance to comment.

The issue at hand might be a familiar one. As with TikTok and other big apps, it can be difficult to be sure you're really limiting the under-13 crowd. It's a poorly-kept secret that young kids watch YouTube all the time, and they're not always going to tell the truth about their age if they sign up for accounts. Not that officials might care. The FTC has frequently demanded that companies settling COPPA cases either pull apps or implement significant reforms, and YouTube isn't likely to be off the hook.