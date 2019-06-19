Hasselblad’s X1D II mirrorless camera is faster and more affordable

You may remember Hasselblad's X1D from a few years ago. When the Swedish company released the X1D, it was the first-ever medium-format mirrorless camera. With the X1D II, Hasselblad promises improvements like enhanced electronics for a quicker and "more intuitive" medium-format experience. And at $5,750, this second generation is significantly less expensive than the original, which started just under $9,000.

Hasselblad also revealed the XCD 3,5- 4,5/35-75 Zoom Lens, the ninth addition to its X System lenses. The compact midrange zoom works with moderate wide angle to short telephoto focal lengths. It should be ready by October, and it will cost you $5,175. Hasselblad hopes it will appeal to photographers who want to keep their equipment to a minimum while they travel. And for those on the go, Hasselblad's new Phocus Mobile 2 creates a quick, mobile workflow for portable image editing. It works with the X1D II, via USB-C or WiFi, and it's supported on iPad Pro and iPad Air. It also offers full quality image export, tethered shooting and direct camera control.

That's not all Hasselblad has to announce. It's working on a modernized CFV II 50C, which will have a medium-format 50 MP sensor and a tilt screen and will be compatible with most V System cameras made after 1957. The company is also developing a new 907X camera body, which will be its smallest medium-format camera body yet. It will work with X System Lenses, and with the help of adapters, it will be compatible with H System, V System and XPan Lenses, too. It's not clear yet when these last two products will be ready, but in the meantime you'll have the new X1D II, XCD Lens and Phocus Mobile 2 to work with.