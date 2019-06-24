KitchenAid’s $3,199 SmartOven+ connects to Google Home and Alexa

As we learned this winter, the SmartOven+ has a 4.5-inch LCD display and an app that lets you control the oven and its attachments. You'll be able to adjust the steamer via the oven's display, and you can enable alerts to let you know when your baked goods are perfectly crisped. In the US, the SmartOven+ is compatible with Google Home and Alexa, and users can receive alerts from their Nest thermostat app if they leave the oven on unintentionally. While the smart kitchen revolution has been a slow one, KitchenAid and its parent company Whirlpool are at the forefront. Next, we'll see if KitchenAid follows Whirlpool's lead and adds smart watch compatibility or augmented reality features.