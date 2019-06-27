Show More Results

Image credit: Devolver Digital
Black-and-white adventure 'Minit' lands on iOS and Android

The pixellated indie seems like a perfect fit for mobile.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
57m ago
Devolver Digital

Indie adventure game Minit caught the attention of many when it landed on consoles and PC last year, through a combination of its monochrome pixelated art style and bite-sized gameplay. As of today, mobile gamers can check out Minit too, as it's available on iOS and Android for $5.

Mobile seems like the ideal format for the game, because it plays out in 60-second chunks. You'll face foes, help others and find secrets as you try to undo a curse. But you only get a minute to explore and do as much as you can before each day ends. It seems like a great way to while away a few minutes when you're on the subway or waiting for a friend to show up. Meanwhile, if you have a Commodore 64 gathering dust somewhere, Minit will soon be available on that platform too.

