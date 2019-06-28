The best 2-in-1 tablets for 2019

Still, thanks to the competition brewing among Microsoft, Apple, Google and Samsung, these devices can only get better. In the meantime, existing 2-in-1s are plenty powerful for banging out a proposal on an airplane or updating a spreadsheet from the back of a cab. If you're realistic about your expectations and want something for these specific situations, you'll likely find one that's right for you.

For the road warrior: Microsoft Surface Pro 6

Buy Surface Pro 6 on Amazon - $1,200+

If you work on the go a lot and need something lightweight, sturdy and capable of multitasking like a champ, the Surface Pro 6 is the 2-in-1 for you. It's hands down the best hybrid for productivity. Microsoft has refined its formula so much that the sixth Surface Pro is a nearly perfect hybrid. It provides powerful performance and long-lasting battery in a lightweight yet sturdy frame. PC users will find the Windows 10 software familiar and just as capable of multitasking as on a laptop. Plus, Microsoft makes arguably the best tablet keyboard on the market.

The Surface Pro 6 comes with a bright display and a classy all-black option that refreshes the tablet's dated design. The base model with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage costs $899, but you'll have to add $129 for a Type Cover, bringing the total to $1,019. That's pricey, but it still isn't the most expensive option on this list.

For those chained to iOS: Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch