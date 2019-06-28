Chance the Rapper’s first two mixtapes hit Apple Music and Spotify

Chance the Rapper has certainly benefited from streaming. In 2016, Apple paid him $500,000 for a two-week exclusive of Coloring Book, which became the first streaming-only album to hit the Billboard 200 chart. In 2017, when streaming-only albums became eligible to win at the Grammys, Coloring Book earned Best Rap Album. Chance also won Grammys for Best New Artist and Best Rap Performance for the song "No Problem."

All three of the mixtapes are now available on vinyl, via his website, where you can pre-order his next LP. He's also offering a pre-sale for his next world tour.