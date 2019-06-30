NASA's TESS spacecraft discovers its smallest exoplanet to date

TESS spotted the planets by using transits (regular dips in the star's brightness caused by passing planets). You might get more information soon, at least. TESS completes its first year of studies in July, and that could be enough to both collect more detail about the known planets and possibly spot more.

This isn't a record for NASA as a whole. Kepler-37b, for instance, is barely larger than the Moon. This shows that TESS can spot a wide range of exoplanets, though, and raises hope that it'll detect rocky worlds that warrant closer study with the James Webb Space Telescope. This isn't just about the quest to find extrasolar life, either. The data could help explain why planets either become habitable or devolve into Venus-like hellscapes.