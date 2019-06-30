Show More Results

Latest in Gear

Image credit: NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center
save
Save
share

NASA's TESS spacecraft discovers its smallest exoplanet to date

It's smaller than Earth.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
23m ago in Space
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

Sponsored Links

NASA's TESS spacecraft is continuing to find ever-smaller planets -- and that now includes planets smaller than the human homeworld. The vessel has found a planet in the L 98-59 system, L 98-59b, that's 80 percent the size of Earth -- and 10 percent smaller than TESS' previous tiniest finding. You won't be planning a vacation any time soon, unfortunately. The system is 34.6 light-years away, and all of the planets discovered so far (there are larger 59c and 59d planets) sit in the "Venus zone" where a runaway greenhouse gas effect could render them uninhabitable.

TESS spotted the planets by using transits (regular dips in the star's brightness caused by passing planets). You might get more information soon, at least. TESS completes its first year of studies in July, and that could be enough to both collect more detail about the known planets and possibly spot more.

This isn't a record for NASA as a whole. Kepler-37b, for instance, is barely larger than the Moon. This shows that TESS can spot a wide range of exoplanets, though, and raises hope that it'll detect rocky worlds that warrant closer study with the James Webb Space Telescope. This isn't just about the quest to find extrasolar life, either. The data could help explain why planets either become habitable or devolve into Venus-like hellscapes.

Via: Geek.com
Source: NASA, IOP.org
In this article: astronomy, exoplanet, gear, l 98-59, l 98-59b, nasa, planet, science, space, tess, video
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
By Jon Fingas @jonfingas

Jon has been hooked on tech ever since he tried a Compaq PC clone when he was five. He's big on mobile and is one of those precious few people who wears his smartwatch with pride. He's also an unapologetic Canadian: Don't be surprised if you get an earful about poutine or the headaches with Canadian carriers.

Shares
Share
Tweet
Share
Save
Comments
Sign In

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr