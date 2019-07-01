PlayStation Vue is raising prices for all of its plans

Since the costs of content increase yearly, the price hike is somewhat expected; PlayStation Vue raised its prices in a similar fashion last summer. Other streaming providers like YouTube TV, Netflix and AT&T's DirecTVNow raised their rates earlier this year. Hulu coped with the higher costs of content by lowering the price of its basic service but increasing the cost of its live TV bundles.

For the rest of 2019, PlayStation Vue subscribers will have to pay $50 per month for the Access plan, $55 per month for the Core plan, $65 per month for the Elite plan and $85 per month for the Ultra plan. While the price increase may be nominal for some subscribers, for others it could be a good excuse to jump ship. Another potential snafu is that Sony (which owns PlayStation Vue) is stalled in renewal talks with AMC, Discovery, NBC Universal and Turner, according to Cord Cutters News. So if you're on the fence about staying with PlayStation Vue, you might want to wait to see if your favorite content is staying on the platform.