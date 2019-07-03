Android notifications arrive on Windows 10 'Your Phone' app

Notifications have arrived! With the Your Phone app, you can now receive and manage your Android phone's notifications on your PC. Get Your Phone app from the Microsoft Store here: https://t.co/E56Z8eVdIR pic.twitter.com/ovlKi1QOJy — Windows Insider (@windowsinsider) July 2, 2019

The feature was a much-hyped update to the Your Phone app, which also allows you to respond to messages and do other chores. On top of that, Microsoft will eventually roll out something called "notification chasing" for the app that will allow you to click on your Android notifications from Windows 10. It'll then mirror your phone's screen on the desktop and let you respond and take other actions, according to Thurrott.

The feature has been in Insider testing since April. The rollout has already reached about half of PCs, and should be complete in a week. If you want to give it a shot, you'll need the Windows 10 April 2018 update or later, and you can download the latest Your Phone app here.