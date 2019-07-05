The best projectors

Best 4K projector for home theater

If you want to set up a dedicated home theater in a basement or spare room and need a projector that can handle high dynamic range and wide-color-gamut material, choose the JVC DLA-NX5. This model provides the best combination of high contrast, high dynamic range, rich colors, and increased detail, and it's more affordable than other 4K projectors. But due to the light requirements of high dynamic range, the image looks best in a completely dark room.

Why we like it

The JVC's high contrast ratio creates deeper blacks than most 4K projectors offer, which allows it to show more details in dark scenes and make everything on the screen pop more, especially HDR content.

The wide-color-gamut support allows the projector to show most of the DCI/P3 color gamut from 4K content. This feature lets you see colors in 4K content that you can't see with lower-performing projectors.

The projector's high dynamic range support lets you see improved detail in highlights and bright areas of images that other 4K projectors can't show as effectively.

A motorized lens with lens shift plus several preset image modes for different screen brands make this projector easier to set up than most others.

Flaws but not dealbreakers

It's very large. Like other 4K projectors, this one needs to be permanently mounted, so you can't pull it out to watch a movie and put it away after you're done.

It needs a dark room, especially for HDR. If you're watching in a living room with the lights on, you might not see much benefit over cheaper models.

Image technology: Three-chip LCoS

Resolution: Native 4K (3840×2160)

Lens shift: Vertical and horizontal, motorized

Best affordable home entertainment projector

If you don't want to spend a ton of money but still need a projector that produces a bright, colorful image and works well for both dedicated rooms and those with some ambient light, our pick offers the best combination of performance and value for most people. The BenQ HT2050A offers better contrast, color, and brightness than any projector in its class.

Why we like it

It offers the most accurate colors you can get from a projector for under $1,000.

It's bright enough for a living room and can overcome some ambient light if you don't want to use it in a completely dark room.

Out of the box this projector can produce a good image with very little adjustment, which means it's good for people new to projectors.

Flaws but not dealbreakers

The fan can be a little loud, but not enough that speakers at a moderate volume can't cover the noise.

It's not really portable. If you want a projector you can carry around with you, our mini-projector picks are much more portable but can't produce as large of an image.

In some images there's a slight red tint in 3D mode, which is common to projectors in this price range.

Image technology: Single-chip DLP

Resolution: HD (1920×1080)

Audio: 10 watts per channel

Best mini projector

If you need a small, compact projector you can easily put away, or even carry around with you in a backpack, a mini projector (also called a pico projector) might be your best fit. The Anker Nebula Mars II delivers the best combination of features, performance, and ease of use of any mini projector we tested. It offers plenty of connection options, and it features the Android TV operating system to stream services like Netflix and Hulu. Its automatic focus and keystoning, well-laid-out remote, and intuitive mobile remote app make the Mars II the easiest projector to set up and use, and its almost-four-hour battery life was the best of the bunch. Though its picture quality was not the absolute best of the group, the Mars II doesn't have any major flaws on this front, emitting a picture that's bright, detailed, and relatively color accurate.