YouTube says its policy on 'instructional' hacking videos isn't new

There are exceptions for videos if the primary purpose is educational, documentary, scientific or artistic. We enforce this policy in the same way we do all our policies and users can appeal if they feel a video has been removed mistakenly. (2/2) — YouTubeInsider (@YouTubeInsider) July 5, 2019

One argument against the updated policy language with a specific line asking users not to upload "instructional hacking and phishing videos" comes from someone with relevant experience. Marcus "MalwareTech" Hutchins has worked to secure networks and was able to stop the spread of the "WannaCry" ransomware, and also plead guilty to charges for writing malware years earlier.

As he explains in a blog post, making sure ethical hacking videos are accessible could keep others from experiencing a similar path: