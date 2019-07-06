YouTube says its policy on 'instructional' hacking videos isn't new

This week Kody Kinzie, co-founder of the ethical hacker group Hacker Interchange, reported that its YouTube channel had received a strike for breaking one of its rules. Which rule? A ban against "Instructional hacking and phishing: Showing users how to bypass secure computer systems." Fellow information security professionals and others -- including some Google employees -- came out in support of the Null Byte channel and its Cyber Weapons Lab series, while YouTube retracted the strike and reinstated the removed videos.
The company claimed removing the video and adding the strike was a mistake, and has taken the stance that its policy has always contained a ban against videos that encourage "dangerous and illegal behavior," including hacking. Still, as mentioned in a tweet, there are exceptions "for videos if the primary purpose is educational, documentary, scientific or artistic."