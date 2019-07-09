'Dr. Mario World' hits iOS a day early

Dr. Mario World is now out on iOS https://t.co/JdLvtOjJzj

It's becoming a bit of a trend that mobile games drop a day or so earlier than expected. We saw the same thing happen with Niantic's Harry Potter: Wizards Unite a couple of weeks back. Pushing out mobile titles a little ahead of schedule helps developers and publishers avoid a sudden, massive impact on their servers that might disrupt the player experience. Nevertheless, iPhone players will surely be glad to start playing Dr. Mario World early, even if their Android brethren will have to remain a little more, um, patient for the doctor's arrival.