Show More Results

Latest in Gear

Image credit: Instant Brands
save
Save
share

Instant Pot joins the air fryer craze with the Vortex Plus

The Instant Vortex Plus can also bake, broil and roast.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
42m ago in Food and Drink
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Instant Brands

Now that Instant Pot is virtually synonymous with pressure cooking for some people, the company behind it is turning to another kitchen trend: air fryers. The recently acquired Instant Brands has introduced the Instant Vortex Plus, a seven-in-one air fryer that promises the company's usual versatility for more cooking modes. On top of its namesake feature, it can also bake, broil, dehydrate, reheat, roast and rotate an included rotisserie spit. You might not need to change devices if you want to make chicken and french fries, and the 10-quart capacity should be enough for many meals.

The Vortex Plus is available now through Walmart for $119. That's considerably more expensive than some air fryers, as CNET pointed out. However, it could be a bargain if it saves you from buying additional kitchen gear or preserves valuable countertop space. And let's face it: if you're already part of the Instant Pot pack, this is probably a good complement.

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr