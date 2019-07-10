Windows 10 preview tests password-free sign-ins

The feature is only available on a "small portion" of users' PCs at the moment, so it may take a week or more to see it. And since this is the Fast ring, you shouldn't be surprised if there are any bugs.

There are other reasons to consider the release, at least. The Your Phone screen feature now works with more Surface devices, right up to newer hardware like the Surface Pro 6 and Surface Laptop 2. You can also quickly create calendar events from the taskbar. So long as you're prepared for glitches, this could be a meaningful sneak peek at where Windows is going in the near future.