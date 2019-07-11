Facebook will offer more info on the ads you see

The company will also reveal where your information came from, for instance, if it was from a website you visited or a Page you liked. Under Ad Preferences, Facebook is adding an "advertisers and businesses" tab, which will show users which third-party companies uploaded lists with their information. Perhaps most importantly, Facebook will let users adjust which ads they see in the future.

Facebook's ad policies are a work in progress, and the company has been working to improve things like transparency in political ads. At worst the ads have been used to meddle with elections and led to housing discrimination. At best, they're a nuisance. At least now, users have more control.