Prime Day and Whole Foods: What you should know

By Nathan Burrow

Lovers of organic produce (or just a bountiful salad bar) are nearly two years removed from Amazon's finalized acquisition of Whole Foods. In that time, the high-end grocery chain formerly saddled with the pejorative "Whole Paycheck" nickname has changed a lot. Behind the scenes, Amazon has introduced supply-chain shifts and datafication of the shopping experience. The result? For select items, it's something rarely associated with Whole Foods in past years: savings. Spring 2019 has already seen additional price drops, and if Prime Day 2018 is any indication, this year's Amazon event could result in even more opportunities to save at Whole Foods.

The Wirecutter Deals team's favorite Prime Day Whole Foods promotion of 2018 was a $10-for-$10 offer that was effectively free money for Prime members. Thankfully, Amazon has revived the offer for 2019. Spending more than $10 at Whole Foods or on a Whole Foods order via Prime Now before Tuesday, July 16 (while scanning in the purchase via the Whole Foods or Prime Now app) gets you a $10 credit to your Prime account for use between 12 a.m. PT July 15 and 11:59 p.m. PT July 17. For regular Whole Foods shoppers who plan to do any Prime Day shopping, taking advantage of this promotion is a no-brainer.

While Prime members save an additional 10% everyday on sale items at Whole foods, as Prime Day approaches, Whole Foods is also offering exclusive Prime Day discounts on a variety of foodstuffs. If you're a fan of Whole Foods' pre-prepared foods, you'll find a variety of them heavily discounted in the run-up to Prime Day, including rotisserie chicken, pizza by the slice, and baked goods.

Earlier this year, we pit the Whole Foods 365 brand against Trader Joe's in a snack war for the ages. Although the Whole Foods 365 brand didn't always emerge victorious in those taste tests, we're sure that if we see Prime Day deals on Wirecutter faves like Whole Foods Original Hummus or Whole Foods Organic Dark Chocolate, we'll be calling them out on our page and on Twitter.

Finally, if you're a regular Whole Foods shopper and a Prime member, the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Card offered serious savings during Prime Day of last year (and may offer similar savings during Prime Day 2019). This card, which comes recommended in our guide to the best credit cards for groceries, offers 5 percent cash back every day for purchases at Whole Foods and Amazon—but during Prime Day festivities last year, that cash-back percentage jumped to 10 percent for purchases up to $400 at Whole Foods. That could be a very big deal for people making big grocery purchases during this event.