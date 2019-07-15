Apple's latest 'For All Mankind' trailer explains the show's origins

In an accompanying Collider interview, Moore mentioned growing up with the Apollo program as a factor, and that this season (there's no confirmation of a second) will include 10 hour-long episodes.

The new clip only offers a sliver of new footage of the series. It does, however, emphasize the pursuit of realism where possible. Although this may be a science fiction show, the team is still aiming for plausibility. At this point, our largest questions surround when you can actually watch For All Mankind besides sometime in the fall -- that will likely have to wait until Apple is ready to set a launch date for TV+ itself.