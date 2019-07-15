Engadget’s guide to all the outdoor gear you need this summer

Whether your idea of outdoor paradise is a leisurely afternoon entertaining in your backyard, running a marathon or a dose of high-adrenaline sports, over this week, we'll have some gear recommendations to ratchet it up a notch. If you really want to escape, we will even show you how technology can help you live in nature full-time (and still keep your job) and what to pack should (natural) disaster strike. For those who just want to enjoy the ride between their house and work, we have some treats for you, too. The water and sunscreen, though? That's on you.