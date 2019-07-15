Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 Plus chip is built for gaming and VR

Those aren't giant leaps, but Qualcomm is betting that they'll be ideal for gaming, where GPU performance is more important than raw number crunching. The tweaks also make the 855 Plus helpful for AR and VR experiences, AI and anything else that's particularly taxing. This isn't your dream chip for 5G, though. The built-in modem can't handle more than LTE, so devices will still need a separate X50 modem (and potentially make compromises in size and battery life) to reach next-gen cellular speeds.

You won't have to wait long to see the 855 Plus in use, at least. Qualcomm is expecting devices built around the new system-on-a-chip to ship in the second half of 2019. Unlike in the past, you won't have to settle for a months-old Snapdragon just because you want an Android phone released in the back half of the year. There's no mention of specific vendors using the 855 Plus as we write this. However, there's a good chance that major phone makers will leap on this -- it's a way to keep their phone lineups fresh without waiting for the 855's full-fledged sequel.