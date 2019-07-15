The best Prime Day 2019 deals so far

Street price: $400; deal price $200

This is a new low price by a significant margin and half off the street price for this mesh networking kit. This deal far exceeds our expectation.

The Eero Home is the runner-up in our review of the best mesh networking kits. Jim Salter and Senior Staff Writer Joel Santo Domingo wrote, "The system is physically attractive, technologically flexible, and well-established. It has also improved tremendously since its launch, thanks to new firmware and more powerful second-generation hardware."

Street price: $250; deal price $200

The smart soundbar pick in our guide to the best soundbar is back down to $200, a price we only see a few times a year during deals holidays.

The Polk Command Sound Bar is an also great pick in our review of the best soundbars. Editor Adrienne Maxwell wrote, "of the initial crop that we've tested, the Polk Command Bar delivers the best features and performance, with good dynamic ability and a well-balanced sound."

Street price: $85; deal price $55

This bundle is only $5 more than current sale price of smart speaker, and is well worth a flyer. This is as low as we've seen the Echo smart speaker.

The 2nd Generation Amazon Echo is our pick in our guide to Amazon Alexa. Senior Editor Grant Clauser wrote, "If you want music without hooking up any additional speakers, the second-generation Echo offers the complete range of functions, minus the screen features of the Show and Spot."

Street price: $100; deal price $80

Down to a new low price, this is a fantastic deal on this portable SSD. While we've seen the street price steadily decreasing over the past few months, this is still a great time to pick it up.

The Samsung T5 SSD is the top pick in our guide to the best portable SSDs. Staff Writer Justin Krajeski wrote, "This the best portable solid-state drive for most people because it's reliable, fast, reasonably priced and compact. At around 40 cents per gigabyte, it costs about as much per gigabyte as most SSDs—many of which are slower and larger."

Street price: $240; deal price $200

This is a great deal on this budget gaming monitor, which only drops below $220 periodically.

The ViewSonic XG2402 is the budget pick in our review of the best gaming monitors. Staff Writer Thorin Klosowski wrote, "The XG2402's responsive TN panel feels great to use in competitive online multiplayer games, and is the best gaming monitor you'll find that costs less than $250."

Street price: $665; deal price $540

This deal on Clearly White and Just Black colors is a new low for the Google Pixel 3. Recent deals we've seen haven't included the white and black colors, so if you'd prefer these options, this is a good chance to pick up a new phone for a very reasonable price.

The Pixel 3 is the top pick in our guide to the best android phones. Ryan Whitwam wrote, "The best version of Android with guaranteed updates through May 2022, plus class-leading camera performance, makes the Pixel 3a feel as good as phones that cost twice as much."

Street price: $200; deal price $150

If you were interested in buying both of these items, this is a better deal than buying them separately even though they're both currently on sale.

The Philips Hue lightbulbs are the top pick in our review to the best smart LED light bulbs. Senior Editor Grant Clauser wrote, "This system is the best to get started in smart lighting, is easily expandable, and works with all major voice-control platforms including Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant."

Street price: $160; deal price $120

Typically priced around $160, this deal matches the previous lowest prices we've seen for these headphones new but is a regular deal price and we often see refurb deals as well.

These Jabra earbuds are the top pick in our review of the best wireless earbuds. Senior Staff Writer Lauren Dragan wrote, "We love the Jabra Elite 65t earbuds because they have all the features of traditional collar-style Bluetooth earbuds with the bonus of being completely cable-free. They're the most comfortable earbuds, secure in the ears, and they sound great."

Street price: $47; deal price $35

This is a nice price drop on a variant of this wired gaming mouse, and matches the best deals we've seen during holidays.

The Logitech G502 Proteus Spectrum is the runner-up in our review of the best gaming mouse. Staff Writer Thorin Klosowski wrote, "If you want a small, lightweight mouse or you just don't want to spend more than around $30, buy this gaming mouse. The classic shape and six programmable buttons are comfortable for a variety of grip styles."

