The best Amazon Prime Day 2019 deals: Day two, the afternoon edition

Street price: $90; deal price $40

This is a new low on a recently released mini version of our top smart display for Alexa, though we haven't had the chance to test it yet.

The Echo Show 5 is soon to be reviewed in our guide to the best smart display for Amazon Alexa and Google Home. Staff Writer Signe Brewster wrote, "Amazon released the Echo Show 5, a mini version of the Echo Show, on June 26. It has a 5-inch display, a camera, and a speaker."

Street price: $330; deal price $280

This matches the all-time low we've seen on the medium-sized Wacom drawing tablet. Though street price has decreased since past deals we've posted, this is still a solid deal.

The Wacom Intuos Pro is the upgrade pick in our guide to the best drawing tablets. Staff Writers Melanie Pinola and Justin Krajeski wrote, "If you're a professional artist or graphics designer, or if you're ready to upgrade from your first drawing tablet, this is the way to go. The Intuos Pro has superior build quality and the most precision and accuracy of all the tablets we tested, and it's available in medium and large sizes."=

Street price: $150; deal price $88

This deal is a nice chance to snag a more advanced model of Instant Pot pressure cooker.

The Instant Pot Ultra is the upgrade pick in our guide to the best electric pressure cookers. Senior Staff Writer Lesley Stockton wrote, "This model has an all-digital interface with a streamlined single-knob control, a clear pressure indicator, and a steam-release button separate from the float valve so there's zero chance of getting a steam burn. Plus, the Ultra has extra functions like custom temperature control and an altitude-adjust function."

Street price: $55; deal price $40

If you're shopping for a smart plug and don't need HomeKit support, this is a new low price for a 3-pack.

The HS105 Smart Plug discussed in the competition section of our review of the best smart switch. Staff Writer Rachel Cericola wrote, "HS105 is a standout because of its size: Also known as the Mini, this model measures 2.61 by 1.49 by 1.57 inches... They work with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Microsoft's Cortana, Nest, and IFTTT, and allow for schedules, timers, scenes, and an Away mode."

Street price: $45; deal price $32

Back down to $32 in Black, Classic White, Gray, & Tan, this is an excellent price on this solid analog white noise machine.

The Marpac Dohm DS is the runner-up in our review of the best white noise machines. Researcher Courtney Schley wrote, "There's something innately appealing about this low-tech, no-frills, analog build. It has a single button that lets you switch between low, high, and off, and you can make subtle adjustments to the tone and volume of the noise by twisting the plastic housing, which opens or closes the cutouts."

Street price: $670; deal price $500

This is a solid drop on this former ultrawide monitor pick, which is a great deal if you're looking for an ultrawide monitor and don't require a USB-C port.

The Dell U3417W is a former runner-up pick in our guide to the best ultrawide monitors. Staff Writer Thorin Klosowski wrote, "The Dell U3417W is still a great monitor, but Dell tells us it won't be available for long. It lacks the USB-C port of the U3419W and has a blue tint but is otherwise very similar."

Street price: $100; deal price $58

This is a nice price drop for the already affordable Jabra Move Style Edition in Black, Navy, & Beige.

The Jabra Move headphones are the budget pick in our review of the best bluetooth headphones. Senior Staff Writer Lauren Dragan wrote, "While most budget Bluetooth headphones fall short in some key way, the Jabra Move Style Edition succeeds in the important areas: sound quality, fit, and battery life."

Street price: $190; deal price $152

This is the lowest price we've seen on these high-quality binoculars.

The Celestron TrailSeekers are the runner-up in our review of the best binoculars. Senior Staff Writer Daniel S. Cooper wrote, "The Celestron TrailSeeker 8x42s, have rugged, armored construction and were among the lightest binoculars we tested, at 23 ounces (the Athlons weigh two ounces more). Celestron has been making high-quality consumer telescopes since the 1960s, but also offers a huge line of binoculars "

