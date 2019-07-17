Show More Results

The best Amazon Prime Day 2019 deals: A few good deals remain

Prime Day has officially ended, but a handful of deals are still live.
Wirecutter, @wirecutter
1h ago in Gadgetry
This post was done in partnership with Wirecutter. When readers choose to buy Wirecutter's independently chosen editorial picks, Wirecutter and Engadget may earn affiliate commissions. that support its work. Read Wirecutter's continuously updated list of deals here.

Asus Chromebook Flip C434TA

Amazon Prime Day deal 2019

Street price: $550; deal price $480

Clip the on-page coupon to bring this Chromebook down to $480, a surprising $10 drop from the pricing we saw during Prime Day.

The Asus Chromebook Flip C434TA is the top pick in our guide to the best Chromebook. Wirecutter Editor Kimber Streams wrote, "With solid performance, a great keyboard and trackpad, excellent battery life, and a 14-inch screen squeezed into a compact laptop, the C434 is one of the best Chromebooks ever made."

Samsung Galaxy S10e (128GB)

Amazon Prime Day deal 2019

Street price: $700; deal price $550

Available unlocked for $550, this deal price is still good for Prism Black, Prism Blue, and Prism White. Many Samsung phones have seen a drop this Prime Day, including the regular S10, but our guide writers like the value this option offers.

The Samsung Galaxy S10e is the runner-up pick in our guide to the best Android phone. Ryan Whitwam wrote, "The Galaxy S10e offers the most important features of the 10 and 10+ for less, including the best display technology of any phone and a camera that's almost as good as that of the Pixel 3. But it has too many redundant apps and a worse software update policy."

OXO Brew 9 Cup Coffee Maker

Amazon Prime Day deal 2019

Street price: $190; deal price $140

Down to $140 from around $190, this is a new low for this recommended drip coffee maker. Stylish and programmable, our testers loved the quality of the coffee this machine made for the price.

The OXO Brew 9 Cup is the top pick in our guide to the best drip coffee maker. Cale Guthrie Weissman and Liz Clayton wrote, "This stylish brewer makes consistently good coffee, and unlike our runner-up, it can be programmed to brew automatically before you wake up."

Polk Audio Command Soundbar

Amazon Prime Day deal 2019

Street price: $250; deal price $200

An Alexa-enabled 2.1 soundbar pick in our guide, this model is back down to $200, albeit with a wait of up to a few weeks. It has only seen pricing like this during deal holidays so far.

The Polk Audio Command Soundbar is the smart soundbar pick in our guide to the best soundbar. Wirecutter Editor Adrienne Maxwell wrote, "The Polk Command Bar is a well-performing, full-featured soundbar that also offers built-in Alexa support."

AmazonBasics USB Type-C to USB-A Cable

Amazon Prime Day deal 2019

Street price: $10; deal price $7

Down to $7 from a street price just under $10, the AmazonBasics USB Type-C to USB-A Cable is conservatively but nicely discounted.

The AmazonBasics USB Type-C to USB-A Cable is the faster USB-C to A cable pick in our guide to the best USB-C cables and adapters. Wirecutter Senior Staff Writer Nick Guy wrote, "This USB-A–to–USB-C cable is good both for transferring data and charging from devices with legacy USB ports, but it's only 3 feet long."

Because great deals don't just happen on Prime Day, sign up for our daily deals email and we'll send you the best deals we find every weekday. Also, deals change all the time, and some of these may have expired. To see an updated list of current deals, please go here.

In this article: amazon, gadgetry, gadgets, gear, primeday2019
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
By Wirecutter @wirecutter
Wirecutter is a list of of the best gear and gadgets for people who want to save the time and stress of figuring out what to buy. Their recommendations are made through vigorous reporting, interviewing, and testing by teams of veteran journalists, scientists, and researchers.
