Barsys $1,500 robot bartender promises cocktails with AI precision

The "Keurig of cocktails" concept isn't exactly new, but that's not stopping companies like Barsys from perfecting the robotic bartender. Next week, Barsys is launching its robotic cocktail mixer 2.0. Like the original, the next iteration offers automated cocktails and customizable drink recipes. But now, you'll be able to control the machine with up to three devices at a time, thanks to Bluetooth. And Barsys 2.0 will use AI to keep drinks consistent.
That convenience will cost you. Barsys 2.0 will be available July 22nd for $1,500. That's quite a jump from competitors like Drinkworks, which offers its Home Bar for $299. But the company is hoping Barsys 2.0 might also appeal to bars and restaurants. It claims Barsys 2.0 could reduce waste with exact pours, and while it doesn't exactly want to replace bartenders, it wouldn't mind "freeing them up" to interact with customers.