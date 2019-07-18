The latest Google Doodle celebrates the Apollo 11 anniversary

If you want even more info, you can watch the "Behind the Doodle" video, which features video footage of the mission and interviews with the Doodle creators. Apparently Collins injected a few of his own thoughts, memories and added details into the script. "For one brief moment, the first lunar landing brought people from all over the globe," Collins said. "Instead of saying you Americans did it, they said we did it." The video reminds viewers that some 400,000 people supported the mission, and Google notes that the next giant leap is soon to come with NASA planning to put the first woman and the next man on the Moon by 2024.