Honda has a modular EV plan for the US

According to Automotive News, the as-yet unnamed platform was announced at a briefing in Japan last week, and Honda hopes to have it ready by 2025, in line with its other global EV targets. Unlike the E, the US-bound design comprises a modular platform that can accommodate a wide range of body shapes and sizes as well as different batteries and motors.

"This new architecture is designed to achieve smooth driving and highly efficient packaging. We believe it will meet the needs of customers who like our C-segment and D-segment models," said Ayumu Matsuo, operating officer for Honda R&D America. Tetsuya Hasebe, the chief engineer for Honda's EV program, added that "It has a different aim from the Honda E. This one aims for intercity, long-distance travel."

The announcement firmly positions Honda in the global EV race. With a range of vehicles in all markets -- and, critically, affordability at the forefront -- Honda is well placed to take on rivals both at home and abroad. Indeed, the company hopes this new modular platform will eventually account for 15 percent of its global market share by 2030 -- and that's not taking into account its existing hybrids and EVS, and, of course, the much-hyped E.