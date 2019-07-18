Microsoft will turn an Xbox Live sub into Game Pass Ultimate for $1

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate combines Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass into one subscription, giving you online multiplayer features and access to more than 100 games for both console and PC. An Ultimate subscription costs $14.99 per month.

If you've already got an Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass membership though, you can upgrade to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $1 for the first month. And if you upgrade, the remaining months on your subscription will be converted to Ultimate for up to 3 years.

Microsoft explains: "As an example, if you have 6 months of Xbox Live Gold and 3 months of Xbox Game Pass on your account, upgrading with the $1 upgrade will give you a total of 10 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate."