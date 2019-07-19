Show More Results

Netflix's 'The Witcher' teaser trailer revealed at Comic-Con

The monster hunter is here.
Late last year we learned that The Witcher's TV adaptation found its Geralt in the form of Superman star Henry Cavill, and now at Comic-Con fans have their first glimpse of the live-action series coming to Netflix. The teaser trailer was unveiled at a panel discussion, where Variety reports Cavill said he campaigned "passionately" for the role and that he's a big gamer who also did all of his own stunts.

There's no release date on the trailer itself, but at least we have an idea of the monsters Geralt will be facing -- both human and otherwise.

