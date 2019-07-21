'Kingdom Hearts: VR Experience' part two is adding the Olympus Coliseum

The second part of the KINGDOM HEARTS: VR Experience is coming in an update to #PS4 on July 24 (PT/BST)!✨

You'll be able to use motion controllers in some new, yet familiar, worlds like Olympus Coliseum!



Immerse yourself in the world of #KingdomHearts like never before! #PSVR pic.twitter.com/FyNmxZHpCs — KINGDOM HEARTS (@KINGDOMHEARTS) July 19, 2019

While it's not clear how many scenarios this update is adding to the experience, it comes with motion control support so you can slash some Heartless with your controllers. You can get the DLC from the PlayStation Store when it comes out next week and spend some more time with Sora and the gang in case you're still not over KH3.