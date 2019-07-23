LG's 2019 TVs are ready to work with Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit

This year started with a slew of TV manufacturers showing off hardware ready to work with Apple's AirPlay 2 and HomeKit protocols, and now LG says its 2019 TVs are ready to support both features. That makes it, by its claim, the first global TV manufacturer with support for Apple's smart home control system (Apple doesn't have a list of supported TVs on its website yet) and one of few so far to support AirPlay 2.

Samsung still has exclusive integration of Apple's new TV app, but with AirPlay 2 built-in, LG owners can use their iPhones, iPads and Macs to stream video, podcasts, images or music directly to the display. That will include Apple's TV+ originals when they launch later this year, and of course includes the ability to sync up with other AirPlay-ready hardware for multiroom audio.

With HomeKit support, LG TVs can be controlled via Siri or the Home app in iOS, with control of power, volume and input selection. Plus, like other accessories, it can become a part of scenes and automations to prep things for movie night, or whatever else you have in mind. The update with Apple's features is "starting" this week, so even if you have a 2019 model TV, it could take a few weeks before it's actually available.

LG 2019 TVs with AirPlay (from Apple's list):