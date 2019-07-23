'Overwatch' newcomer Sigma has abilities that defy gravity

He suffered "serious psychological damage" during an experiment gone wrong. Deemed a threat to humanity, Sigma was locked up in a secret government facility before the terrorist group Talon freed him years later and deployed him as a weapon.

But what of his all-important abilities? As heavily indicated in his origin video, Sigma can harness the power of gravity. With his Hyper Spheres, he can deploy two "gravitic charges." After a short delay, they implode and deal damage across an area. The Accretion ability allows Sigma to scoop up debris and hurl it towards an opponent to knock them down.

Sigma is also able to send out a floating Experimental Barrier wherever he likes and can recall it at any time. With the neat-sounding Kinetic Grasp ability, Sigma halts enemy projectiles in midair and turns them into shields. Gravity also plays a key role in Sigma's ultimate ability, Gravitic Flux. With it, he pulls nearby enemies into the air and slams them down.

You'll be able to try out Sigma today on the public test realm (PTR) on PC. He'll arrive in the full game on PC and consoles later, likely within the next few weeks. But you can get an early look at how Sigma's abilities work right now. Overwatch game director Jeff Kaplan is joining former Overwatch League pro Brandon "Seagull" Larned's Twitch stream for a first look at the latest hero.