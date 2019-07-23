Exploratory adventure 'Vane' is now available on Steam

Several months after the PS4 launch, the trippy adventure game Vane is ready for the PC crowd. Friend & Foe has launched the title on Steam for $20, with the soundtrack available separately through Steam and Bandcamp for $7. It preserves the exploration-driven gameplay where you shift between bird and child forms to traverse a mysterious world and discover your destiny. The computer version reflects all the PS4 updates so far, including "more forgiving" checkpoints.