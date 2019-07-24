Facebook code allowed partners 'continued data access' despite shutdown

The social site said it was restricting access for all partners, and was "immediately" ending Microsoft and Sony's access to friend data. It also reiterated that it has new measures in place to limit data access, including more user controls, rewards for reports of data misuse and a review process for every new or expanded developer framework.

While the sustained access appears to have been unintentional, it's not going to reassure politicians and other critics still worried that Facebook might not have adequate privacy oversights. The timing might also raise eyebrows. Facebook disclosed the access right as its settlements with the FTC and SEC became public -- this disclosure would likely have drawn greater attention if it had taken place on virtually any other day.