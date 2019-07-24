Tesla CTO and co-founder JB Straubel will step down

During Tesla's earnings call today, the company announced that one of its longest-tenured executives -- outside of CEO Elon Musk -- is leaving the company. CTO JB Straubel is credited with helping to create the company's battery technology, and according to his company bio helped launch programs like its Supercharger network and the Tesla Energy business.

More than a decade ago, when the company had only produced 27 vehicles, he was talking about building a $20 - $30,000 electric car, and Tesla has come considerably closer to doing just that. On the call Straubel said he wanted to make sure people knew this wasn't " some lack of confidence in the company or the team or anything like that."

He joins a long list of executives to leave Tesla in recent weeks, months and years, however many weren't announced so publicly. Elon Musk announced that former VP of technology Drew Baglino will take over his duties.