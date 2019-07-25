Google brings AMP-powered search to Google Images

As you may remember, the tech was previewed at Google I/O. It's meant to make searching Google Images for the content you want faster. Ideally, you won't need to load a bunch of pages that slow your device down.

Google's quick-loading AMP haven't always gone over well with publishers. But Google promises publishers will still receive a pageview when a user swipes up on their site, and the speed and ease of Swipe to Visit could lead to more pageviews overall. Plus, in the coming weeks, Google will add a tool to let publishers see traffic from AMP in Google Images. Of course, publishers will have to support AMP for any of this to work.