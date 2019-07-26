Regal Cinemas unveils its unlimited movie subscription service

Regal Unlimited offers three tiers of membership, ranging from $18 to $23.50 per month (plus tax), and you'll have to download the free Regal App to participate. The "gotcha" is that there is a $0.50 convenience fee for every movie you book through the app, and surcharges apply for special features like 4DX, IMAX, 3D and double features. Though, you'll get a 10 percent concession stand discount, no blackout dates and free popcorn and soda on your birthday.

Regal Cinemas is far from the first to offer movie ticket subscriptions. MoviePass has a range of plans, and it recently, temporarily revived its original unlimited $9.95-per-month plan. Even Infinity offers movie ticket subscriptions. Some have fared better than others. Sinemia shut down this spring after things got weird with users being terminated from the service. Meanwhile, AMC's Stubs A-List hit 800,000 subscribers just a month after it launched. We'll see if Regal Cinemas can keep up with the competition.