Show More Results

Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: SolidMaks via Getty Images
save
Save
share

Regal Cinemas unveils its unlimited movie subscription service

You'll have to pay a 50-cent fee for each movie booked, but you'll get free birthday popcorn.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
35m ago in AV
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

SolidMaks via Getty Images

Regal Cinemas is the latest company to offer an unlimited movie ticket subscription service. The details of its new Regal Unlimited program were posted on its website today. The service isn't up and running just yet, but according to Deadline, it should launch in less than a week.

Regal Unlimited offers three tiers of membership, ranging from $18 to $23.50 per month (plus tax), and you'll have to download the free Regal App to participate. The "gotcha" is that there is a $0.50 convenience fee for every movie you book through the app, and surcharges apply for special features like 4DX, IMAX, 3D and double features. Though, you'll get a 10 percent concession stand discount, no blackout dates and free popcorn and soda on your birthday.

Regal Cinemas

Regal Cinemas is far from the first to offer movie ticket subscriptions. MoviePass has a range of plans, and it recently, temporarily revived its original unlimited $9.95-per-month plan. Even Infinity offers movie ticket subscriptions. Some have fared better than others. Sinemia shut down this spring after things got weird with users being terminated from the service. Meanwhile, AMC's Stubs A-List hit 800,000 subscribers just a month after it launched. We'll see if Regal Cinemas can keep up with the competition.

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr