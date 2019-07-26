Samsung opens up Galaxy Note 10 reservations before official reveal

The company is also offering up to $600 of trade-in value towards a Note 10. Depending on your current device's condition, you can get that huge discount by swapping your Galaxy Note 9; Galaxy S10 series handset; Pixel 3 or 3 XL; or iPhone XS, XS Max or XR. You can still save if you trade in some older phones, but not quite as much as with those newer devices.

The reservations page also seemingly reveals the release date for the Note 10. If you sign up, Samsung suggests you should "look for an email to complete your Galaxy pre-order for August 23rd delivery."

Meanwhile, a leaked Verizon pre-order hints the carrier will toss in a free Galaxy Note 10 if you buy the larger Galaxy Note 10+ 5G on an Unlimited plan. That should offset the cost of the handset somewhat (especially if you sell the freebie), and if that offer stays in place when pre-orders actually go live, you can expect rival carriers to offer deals of their own.

As is the way of things, plenty of details about the Note 10 lineup have emerged through leaks and rumors. They suggest the series will have a hole-punch notch for a front-facing camera, triple rear cameras, a Snapdragon 855 processor, 8GB or more RAM and as much as 256GB base storage for the Note 10+ 5G model.