All of Apple's 2020 iPhones may offer 5G

The trio is expected to handle he millimeter wave 5G you find in the US as well as the sub-6GHz access found elsewhere. This doesn't guarantee that you'll always have cutting-edge wireless, but it could represent better coverage than the early days of (very patchy) LTE.

Rumors have continued to swirl about other, more tangible changes, including different screen sizes across the line (ranging from 5.4 inches to 6.7 inches) to a smaller TrueDepth camera, a smaller notch and laser-assisted rear cameras. Add 5G to the mix and this could be a more substantial revision of the iPhone than what many expect later in 2019.