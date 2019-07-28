Sony is crowdfunding a wearable air conditioner

You have to manually control the temperature through a mobile app, but Sony hopes to deliver an automatic mode through a future update. And no, you don't have to worry about charging it mid-day. Sony expects a full 24 hours out of a single charge, and two hours of charging through USB-C should be enough to help you brave unforgiving conditions.

Availability, as you might have surmised, is the real gotcha. The Reon Pocket was close to being fully funded as we wrote this, but it's only expected to ship in March 2020 -- and this is only for Japan. It'll be great for Tokyo 2020 attendees, but not people roasting here in summer 2019. At least the pricing isn't completely outlandish. The device starts at ¥12,760 (about $117), or just low enough that it could pay for itself by keeping your attire dry.