HBO Max orders Greek mythology series ‘Circe’

The show will be written and executive-produced by Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver. The duo previously worked on Jurassic World and Planet of the Apes, and are currently working on the live-action remake of Disney's Mulan and the upcoming Avatar sequels. Chernin Entertainment is producing in partnership with Endeavor Content.

The show is told from the perspective of the goddess as she transforms from a nymph to a formidable witch. "Circe tells an epic story of love, loss, tragedy and immortal conflict, all through the eyes of a fierce female lens," Sarah Aubrey, head of originals at HBO Max, said Tuesday in a statement. "I've been a longtime fan of Rick and Amanda's work and their ability to simultaneously build epic imaginative worlds while creating emotional dynamic characters. In partnership with Peter Chernin and Jenno Topping, we have the dream team to bring Circe to life."

Odyssey nerds will have a bit of a wait. HBO Max, which is WarnerMedia's upcoming streaming service that will serve as a mix of original programming and classic shows, is set to release in beta later this year. Original programming is expected to debut on the service sometime in 2020. Circe joins a promising lineup of shows that will include an animated Gremlins film and the female-centric Dune: The Sisterhood.