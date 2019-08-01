‘13 Reasons Why’ kills off a major character in season 3

Fans are more than familiar with Walker (played by Justin Prentice), the popular high school senior who raped Hannah Baker, the show's main character. Baker's suicide after the incident and the mystery surrounding it serves as the first season's premise. The trailer opens with an unseen female narrator (not Baker) and ends with the students of Liberty High gathered at the funeral of Bryce Walker.

From Entertainment Weekly, here's the synopsis of the third season:

"Eight months after preventing Tyler from committing an unthinkable act at Spring Fling, Clay, Tony, Jessica, Alex, Justin, and Zach find ways to shoulder the burden of the cover-up together while helping Tyler move toward recovery. But when the aftermath of a tumultuous Homecoming game culminates in the disappearance of a football player, and Clay finds himself under police scrutiny, it's up to a shrewd outsider to steer the group through an investigation that threatens to lay bare everyone's deepest secrets. The stakes are raised in this riveting third season of 13 Reasons Why, as the consequences of even the most well-intended actions can alter a life forever."

Since the show first aired in 2017, its graphic depictions of suicide and sexual assault have raised concerns from clinical psychologists and school groups. The show's creators recently edited a particularly graphic scene in the season finale after speaking to medical experts. The second season was poorly received by critics, many of whom questioned the need for extending the storyline. Netflix has renewed the show for a fourth season, which will be its last.