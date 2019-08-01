Amazon will disconnect Dash Buttons on August 31st

"Since sales of Dash Button devices ceased earlier this year, we have seen continued growth of other shopping options to meet customer needs, including Virtual Dash Button, Dash Replenishment, Alexa Shopping, and Subscribe & Save With this [in] mind, starting August 31, 2019, customers will no longer be able to place orders through Dash Button devices globally.

Customers can continue reordering products using their free virtual Dash Buttons on the Amazon.com website and mobile app, which are available for the same great brands customers love from Dash Button devices. Customers will see that virtual Dash Buttons have already been created to replace current physical Dash Button devices."