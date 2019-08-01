Amazon will disconnect Dash Buttons on August 31st

Amazon stopped selling its Dash buttons earlier this year, which spelled the death knell for the gimmicky product. After this month, you won't be able to instantly order household necessities when you tap the button. As an Amazon spokesperson told Engadget in a statement:
"Since sales of Dash Button devices ceased earlier this year, we have seen continued growth of other shopping options to meet customer needs, including Virtual Dash Button, Dash Replenishment, Alexa Shopping, and Subscribe & Save With this [in] mind, starting August 31, 2019, customers will no longer be able to place orders through Dash Button devices globally.
Customers can continue reordering products using their free virtual Dash Buttons on the Amazon.com website and mobile app, which are available for the same great brands customers love from Dash Button devices. Customers will see that virtual Dash Buttons have already been created to replace current physical Dash Button devices."
When Amazon released Dash buttons in 2015, they served a useful purpose, but one that's now filled quite easily by other products and services. Smart devices weren't nearly as ubiquitous back then. Many of us have one now and it's all too easy to simply ask Alexa to send us something from Amazon. As such, we don't really need the buttons to instantly order the likes of instant coffee, toilet paper, underwear, popcorn or razors any longer.