What to expect from Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10 event

The opening acts

We all know what the star (or, if the rumors are true, stars) of the show will be at Samsung Unpacked, but the company already revealed one device that'll probably get at least a little time under the spotlight. It's not hard to think of the Galaxy Tab S6 as Samsung's answer to the iPad Pro, and after a little hands-on time, I can safely say it's a solid high-end tablet option for people who'd rather carry one ultra-portable device to do it all. The Tab S6 is also one of the only other truly premium tablets out there, and while that means it's not a perfect fit for most people, its brilliant screen and included S Pen could give Apple a run for its money.

We're also expecting to get a look at a sequel to the Galaxy Watch Active, a fitness-focused smartwatch that only launched earlier this year. To say we're a bit early for an upgrade is putting it mildly, and according to a spate of recent leaks, the new model will sport a design that doesn't differ much from the first one. That said, reports suggest that it'll come in two sizes -- 40mm and 44mm -- instead of just a single 40mm design like the original did. That's good for just about any smartwatch fan who doesn't have trim, twiglike wrists. And while it doesn't feel like that satisfying, clicky bezel that made the Galaxy Watch such a pleasure to play with sometimes, Samsung seems to have achieved the next best thing. By running your finger around the edge of the display, you'll supposedly feel the same haptic clicks as that mechanical bezel while you scroll through apps and menu items.

Beyond that, this new version of the Galaxy Watch Active is expected to be available with LTE support, so you can leave your phone at home when you're stepping out for a long run. Because of these additions, and the fact that the Galaxy Watch Active has only been on the market for a few months, it's probably best to look at the Watch Active 2 as a device that fills the gap between the original model and the company's flagship Galaxy Watch rather than an outright replacement.