'No Man's Sky VR' arrives August 14th with 'Beyond' update

It includes several big updates, including support for PSVR and other virtual reality headsets. That'll let you experience all parts of the game in VR. Beyond will also greatly expand the social and multiplayer options, helping you meet and play with other people. Though No Man's Sky is adopting some MMO-style gameplay, it won't ask you to shell out for a subscription or microtransactions -- the update is free for all players across PC, PS4 and Xbox One.