There's now a Razer electric SUV, of course

As far as branded cars go, Razer's NIO ES6 actually doesn't look half-bad. If you weren't familiar with the company, it might just look like another tricked-out car from a geek with too much money. And it's still a capable electric SUV, with 544hp of power and the ability to go from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.7 seconds. But clearly it's something meant for super-fans, since there are so many other premium electric cars to choose from. The ES6 is also the beginning of an ongoing partnership between Razer and NIO, so there's a chance we may end up seeing more collaborations in the future. You just know Razer is chomping at the bit to make an electric scooter of its own (though they'll probably need to call it something else).