Facebook plans to put its name on Instagram, WhatsApp

As antitrust scrutiny on Big Tech intensifies, one adjustment on the way from Facebook appears to be.... rebranding. The Information reports that employees have been notified the company will add its name to Instagram and WhatsApp. The popular services will then be known as "Instagram from Facebook" and "WhatsApp from Facebook."

A spokesperson confirmed the change, saying that "We want to be clearer about the products and services that are part of Facebook." But if credit for backing popular services is what Facebook wants, it may have to live with some blame, after repeated privacy scandals and political handwringing over bias.

The move isn't completely out of the blue either -- Jane Manchun Wong spotted the new branding back in March. The founders of Instagram left Facebook last fall, just after WhatsApp founder Brian Acton and Jan Koum made their exits. Now the products they built will be more visibly tied to Facebook, for better or worse.