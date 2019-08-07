Samsung's Galaxy Note 10+ has a huge 6.8-inch screen, optional 5G

Under the hood, the Galaxy Note 10+ is powered by Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 855 processor and 12GB of RAM (the Note 10 only has 8GB). You've also got a choice between 256GB and 512GB storage, and there's a microSD card slot to add even more. For all of the new hardware though, neither Note 10 device has a headphone jack. That's a bit hard to swallow given how large they are, but I suppose that's the reality we're living in today.

Given that it's a much larger device than its smaller sibling, the Note 10+ also packs in a significantly larger battery: 4,300 mAh, compared to 3,500 mAh. That should be a huge help for the 5G model, which will likely be an even bigger power vampire. Samsung isn't giving us many details on the 5G entry, by the way -- it'll be just two grams heavier, but otherwise identical to the LTE model.

As for its rear cameras, Samsung is basically redoing what we saw on the S10 5G. There's a an ultrawide 16MP shooter; a wide-angle 12MP lens; a 12MP telephoto lens; and a VGA depth-vision camera for augmented reality apps. And yes, the S-Pen is still here, and now it has a built-in accelerometer and gyroscope. That lets you use air gestures, like flicking the pen up and down to change cameras in the photo app. It's not a first for Samsung -- we saw it on the Galaxy Tab S6 last week -- but it could still be useful for people who multi-task with its stylus.

Of course, the Note 10+ will cost you a pretty penny: It'll start at $1,100, while the 5G version will cost $1,300. You'll be able to snag the Note 10+ at major carriers and retailers on August 23rd. But if you're hankering for 5G, that'll only be available from Verizon at first, with T-Mobile, AT&T and Sprint to come later.