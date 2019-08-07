Samsung's Galaxy Note 10 event by the numbers

Get a load of this absolute unit. This thing's big enough to bludgeon an NYC subway rat and not even get your hands wet. Its AMOLED screen spans 6.8 inches, its Snapdragon processor draws on 12GB of RAM, its battery, a chunky 4,300 mAh. So yes, you will pay through the nose. Get your hanky ready and blow out $1,100 ($1,200 if you want to future proof it against 5G) .

50 percent of this headline is fantastic news. The other 50 percent is terrible news. I leave it to you to decide which is which.

23 hours, that's how long Samsung's new clamshell laptop is rated to last on a single charge. The company also tossed in a pair of USB-C ports, a headphone jack (squee!) and a 13-inch touchscreen for literally less than what their phone costs.

The S Pen has learned a number of new tricks since its debut with the Galaxy Note 9. Back in the day it was little more than a stylus with some light remote control capabilities. But this new iteration is another beast entirely, capable of activating shortcuts and special commands simply by wiggling the S Pen at the screen.

If your hands have ever been compared to those of a Sasquatch, or at least a Wookie, your best bet is to pony up for the added screen space of the Galaxy Note 10+. But, if you are a normal-sized adult with normal-sized adult hands and don't mind slightly lower display and processor performance, give the normal-sized adult Galaxy Note 10 a gander.